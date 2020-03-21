Litecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.74 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $38.37 or 0.00615512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Coindeal, ZB.COM and Kucoin. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.47 billion and $3.74 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008053 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,333,281 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

