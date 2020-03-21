Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65,475.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.63 million and $65,475.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.04 or 0.03052427 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001678 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,048.09 or 0.98175254 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 668,181,081 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

