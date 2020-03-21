Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Sold by Blackstone Group Inc

Blackstone Group Inc lessened its stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,023 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc owned 0.05% of Livongo Health worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Livongo Health by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

