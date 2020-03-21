Lobstex 1-Day Volume Tops $233,166.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $300,528.42 and approximately $233,166.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00343050 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016133 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,877,240 coins and its circulating supply is 18,877,228 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

