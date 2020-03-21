LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $199,112.26

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $199,112.26 and approximately $47,278.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036254 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00360736 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001058 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016322 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002316 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005013 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

