Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,985 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $75,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.67 and its 200-day moving average is $393.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $285.00 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

