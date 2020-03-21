LockTrip Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $18,046.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, YoBit and Gatecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015738 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003824 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Bancor Network, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

