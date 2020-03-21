Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Loki has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and $13,831.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003857 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.02134343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.36 or 0.03508874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00616946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00663362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00080607 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00534436 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,616,857 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

