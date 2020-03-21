Loom Network Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Bitbns, DDEX and Hotbit. Loom Network has a market cap of $14.03 million and $8.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02767688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194454 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,354,648 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Poloniex, Upbit, IDEX, Hotbit, Allbit, DragonEX, DEx.top, Fatbtc, GOPAX, YoBit, Bitbns, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Bittrex, Binance, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.