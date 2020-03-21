Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 3,246 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.35% of Signature Bank worth $26,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 688,888 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 178,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Signature Bank by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

SBNY stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.