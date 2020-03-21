Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.24% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after buying an additional 218,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after buying an additional 327,628 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $414,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,237,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,935. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

