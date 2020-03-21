Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $25.91 Million Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.39% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $25,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

