Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.30% of Casey’s General Stores worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.09.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.