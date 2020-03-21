Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $17.44 Million Investment in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 365,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,436,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.60% of Universal Forest Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 208,710 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 203,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 161,371 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

