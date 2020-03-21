Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Achieves $29.52 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Loopring has a total market cap of $29.52 million and $2.47 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Upbit, YoBit and Tokenomy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.02643641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,621,206 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bitbns, DragonEX, IDAX, YoBit, OTCBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Gate.io, AirSwap, IDEX, Binance, Bithumb and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

