Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 1,639 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $550.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.39. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $452.42 and a 1-year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

