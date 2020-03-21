Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.13% of Arconic worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 813.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARNC. Barclays lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.47. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

