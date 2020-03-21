Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.53% of Tetra Tech worth $24,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

