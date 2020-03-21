Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,941 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Toro worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $33,106,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 197,455 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after buying an additional 185,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

