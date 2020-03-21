Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $24.12 Million Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 2,260.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 924,454 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.77% of Centerstate Bank worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CSFL. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.07. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,108.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $589,287. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

