Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $26.13 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,390 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Trex worth $26,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $11,787,000.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

