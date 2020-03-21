Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elefante Mark B raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $116.98 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.