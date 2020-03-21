Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,491 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

