Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 114,441 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,441 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.