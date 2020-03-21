Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 160,943 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,943 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after purchasing an additional 410,087 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,333,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,131,000 after purchasing an additional 119,840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

