Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,762,874 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762,874 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Primo Water worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,351,000 after acquiring an additional 249,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,034,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after acquiring an additional 199,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,093,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 1,141.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,092 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

