Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 575,664 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 575,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.84% of Glaukos worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glaukos by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

GKOS opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.70. Glaukos Corp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

