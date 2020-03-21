LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of LPL Financial worth $18,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $75,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $11,694,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

LPL Financial stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

