Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Luna Innovations also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

