LUNA Price Tops $0.21 (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One LUNA coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Bitrue and Coinone. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUNA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02767688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194454 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Bitrue, GOPAX, Upbit, Coinone and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.