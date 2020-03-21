Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have commented on LUNMF. CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $3.08 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.