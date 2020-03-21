Lunyr Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00009303 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, Binance and BigONE. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $2.46 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02769558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194494 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Liqui, YoBit, Bittrex, BigONE, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.