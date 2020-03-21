Lympo (LYM) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $1.18 million and $11,836.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Ethfinex, HADAX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Allbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

