Magnum Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02767688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194454 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.