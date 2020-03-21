Maincoin (MNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,237.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Maincoin has a market cap of $286,138.33 and $3,237.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.36 or 0.04355227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038528 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011942 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

