Mainframe Price Tops $0.0006 (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $24.68 and $51.55. Mainframe has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mainframe has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.04365502 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00069779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,425,343,128 coins. Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mainframe Coin Trading

Mainframe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mainframe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.