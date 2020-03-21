Maker Price Tops $271.70 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $271.70 or 0.04410362 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, CoinMex and HitBTC. Maker has a total market cap of $269.71 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00069827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038511 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 992,691 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, BitMart, OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

