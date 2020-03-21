Mallcoin Achieves Market Cap of $405,458.71 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. Mallcoin has a market cap of $405,458.71 and $7.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.02735565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

