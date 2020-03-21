Manna 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 73% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Manna has traded up 234% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market cap of $245,957.40 and $5.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,655,136 coins and its circulating supply is 656,915,339 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

