Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $219,515.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000303 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.85 or 0.98343576 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,654,614 coins and its circulating supply is 656,914,816 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

