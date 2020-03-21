Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manning and Napier earned a daily sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Manning and Napier stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 62,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Manning and Napier has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

