Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Get Mantech International alerts:

MANT opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,112,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.