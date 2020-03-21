MARK.SPACE Market Cap Hits $191,364.70 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Liquid, BTC-Alpha and IDEX. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $191,364.70 and approximately $106.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007744 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Liquid, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

