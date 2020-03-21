MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.08

Media coverage about MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MARKS & SPENCER/S earned a coverage optimism score of -2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted MARKS & SPENCER/S’s ranking:

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MAKSY stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.