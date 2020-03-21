Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 110,337 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of Alaska Air Group worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $23.56 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

