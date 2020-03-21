Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 75,519 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $3,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,828,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,771 shares in the company, valued at $461,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,759 shares of company stock worth $24,143,746. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

