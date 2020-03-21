Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 198,637 CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 198,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of CarMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $136,504,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of CarMax by 735.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 231,815 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,004,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CarMax by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 302,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 182,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of CarMax by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after buying an additional 161,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

KMX stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.