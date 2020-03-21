Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 435.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514,598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.27% of DHT worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after buying an additional 2,089,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after buying an additional 2,247,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 1,545,154 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 854,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DHT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

DHT stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.58. DHT Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.15%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

