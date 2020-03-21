Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1,564.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,882 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of Graphic Packaging worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

