Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2,680.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,327 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Westrock worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 940,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 541,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 798.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 246,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $25.52 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.